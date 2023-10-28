Bam Adebayo and his Miami Heat teammates face off versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Adebayo, in his last appearance, had 27 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in a 119-111 loss to the Celtics.

If you'd like to place a bet on Adebayo's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (+100)

Over 19.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-106)

Over 9.5 (-106) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+106)

Timberwolves 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Timberwolves were 18th in the NBA last season, giving up 115.8 points per contest.

The Timberwolves allowed 44.7 rebounds on average last season, 22nd in the league.

In terms of assists, the Timberwolves were ranked 10th in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 25 per game.

Conceding 12.3 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Timberwolves were 16th in the league in that category.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/21/2022 35 17 14 5 0 2 1

