The Grambling Tigers are expected to come out on top in their game versus the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 28, based on our computer projections. If you're seeking additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Grambling Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Grambling (-5.5) 52.5 Grambling 29, Bethune-Cookman 23

Bethune-Cookman Betting Info (2022)

The Wildcats won four games against the spread last season, while failing to cover seven times.

The Wildcats and their opponent combined to go over the point total seven out of 11 times last season.

Grambling Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers covered five times in 11 games with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total four times in Tigers games.

Wildcats vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Grambling 31.0 34.6 39.0 30.0 17.0 48.5 Bethune-Cookman 18.7 30.4 31.0 20.0 12.8 36.3

