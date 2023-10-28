The Grambling Tigers (3-4) hit the road for a SWAC battle against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-6) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.

Grambling is compiling 390.3 yards per game on offense, which ranks 37th in the FCS. On the other side of the ball, the Tigers rank 59th, surrendering 350.9 yards per game. Bethune-Cookman has not been getting things done offensively, ranking fifth-worst with 240.1 total yards per game. It has been better defensively, surrendering 360.9 total yards per contest (68th-ranked).

In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on HBCUGo.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Bethune-Cookman vs. Grambling Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: HBCUGo

HBCUGo Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Grambling, Louisiana

Grambling, Louisiana Venue: Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Bethune-Cookman vs. Grambling Key Statistics

Bethune-Cookman Grambling 240.1 (123rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.3 (43rd) 360.9 (63rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 350.9 (56th) 90.9 (118th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 160.7 (46th) 149.3 (111th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 229.6 (39th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 4 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Bethune-Cookman Stats Leaders

Luke Sprague leads Bethune-Cookman with 544 yards on 62-of-95 passing with four touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Jimmy Robinson III is his team's leading rusher with 41 carries for 163 yards, or 23.3 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

Jaiden Bivens has run for 119 yards across 31 carries.

Dacarri Allen-Johnson has hauled in 211 receiving yards on 26 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Jaewan Boyd has caught 18 passes and compiled 196 receiving yards (28 per game).

Daveno Ellington has racked up 166 reciving yards (23.7 ypg) this season.

Grambling Stats Leaders

Myles Crawley has compiled 1,592 yards (227.4 ypg) on 128-of-217 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Chance Williams, has carried the ball 89 times for 530 yards (75.7 per game), scoring four times.

This season, Floyd Chalk IV has carried the ball 84 times for 369 yards (52.7 per game) and six touchdowns.

Antonio Jones' 486 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 31 times and has registered 32 receptions and one touchdown.

Lyndon Rash has reeled in 26 passes while averaging 44 yards per game and scoring six touchdowns.

Javon Robinson's 13 receptions have turned into 153 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Grambling or Bethune-Cookman gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.