Carter Verhaeghe will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Seattle Kraken face off on Saturday at Amerant Bank Arena, beginning at 6:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Verhaeghe are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Carter Verhaeghe vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights

Verhaeghe's plus-minus this season, in 18:17 per game on the ice, is +1.

In three of six games this season, Verhaeghe has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Despite recording points in three of six games this season, Verhaeghe has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Through six games this season, Verhaeghe has not recorded an assist.

The implied probability is 58.2% that Verhaeghe hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Verhaeghe has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are giving up 27 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 6 Games 2 3 Points 2 3 Goals 2 0 Assists 0

