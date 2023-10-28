Eetu Luostarinen will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Florida Panthers meet the Seattle Kraken at Amerant Bank Arena. If you're thinking about a wager on Luostarinen against the Kraken, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Eetu Luostarinen vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Luostarinen Season Stats Insights

Luostarinen has averaged 17:28 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Through six games this year, Luostarinen has yet to score a goal.

Luostarinen has a point in one of six games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.

Luostarinen has had an assist in one of six games this year.

Luostarinen's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 41.7% that he goes over.

There is a 29.4% chance of Luostarinen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Luostarinen Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are conceding 27 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 6 Games 2 1 Points 1 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.