Can we expect Evan Rodrigues scoring a goal when the Florida Panthers face off with the Seattle Kraken at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Evan Rodrigues score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Rodrigues stats and insights

In one of six games so far this season, Rodrigues has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kraken.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Rodrigues' shooting percentage is 9.5%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 27 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW

