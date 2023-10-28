Evan Rodrigues will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Seattle Kraken play on Saturday at Amerant Bank Arena, starting at 6:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Rodrigues against the Kraken, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Evan Rodrigues vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rodrigues Season Stats Insights

Rodrigues has averaged 18:42 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).

In one of six games this year, Rodrigues has scored a goal, and he scored multiple goals in that game.

In four of six games this year, Rodrigues has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In four of six games this season, Rodrigues has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Rodrigues' odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 58.8% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Rodrigues going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rodrigues Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 27 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 6 Games 10 8 Points 7 2 Goals 2 6 Assists 5

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.