The Florida A&M Rattlers (6-1) and the Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-4) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bragg Memorial Stadium in a battle of SWAC opponents.

On defense, Florida A&M has been a top-25 unit, ranking fifth-best by allowing only 255.0 yards per game. The offense ranks 71st (343.6 yards per game). Prairie View A&M ranks 73rd in total yards per game (341.6), but it has been worse on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 16th-worst in the FCS with 429.3 total yards conceded per contest.

We give more details below

Florida A&M vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bragg Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Florida A&M vs. Prairie View A&M Key Statistics

Florida A&M Prairie View A&M 343.6 (76th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 341.6 (78th) 255.0 (8th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 429.3 (108th) 110.9 (98th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.4 (60th) 232.7 (35th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 190.1 (77th) 5 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Florida A&M Stats Leaders

Jeremy Moussa has 1,594 yards passing for Florida A&M, completing 58.5% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Terrell Jennings has carried the ball 49 times for a team-high 261 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner.

Kelvin Dean Jr. has piled up 187 yards on 37 carries, scoring one time.

Marcus Riley's leads his squad with 295 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 19 receptions (out of 15 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Jah'Marae Sheread has hauled in 30 receptions totaling 293 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Nicholas Dixon has compiled 13 receptions for 224 yards, an average of 32.0 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Prairie View A&M Stats Leaders

Trazon Connley leads Prairie View A&M with 1,276 yards on 85-of-149 passing with five touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Ahmad Antoine has run for 381 yards on 74 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Connor Wisham has been given 35 carries and totaled 214 yards with two touchdowns.

Brian Jenkins Jr.'s 302 receiving yards (43.1 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 15 catches on 17 targets.

Trejon Spiller has racked up 280 receiving yards (40.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 17 receptions.

Jahquan Bloomfield's 10 receptions (on 16 targets) have netted him 228 yards (32.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

