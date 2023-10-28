ACC opponents meet when the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (7-0) visit the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Truist Field. Florida State is favored by 20.5 points. The game has a 51.5-point over/under.

Florida State ranks 27th in total offense (443.7 yards per game) and 52nd in total defense (350.1 yards allowed per game) this year. Wake Forest ranks 87th with 361.4 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 63rd with 366.9 total yards surrendered per contest on defense.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Truist Field

Truist Field TV Channel: ABC

Florida State vs Wake Forest Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Florida State -20.5 -110 -110 51.5 -110 -110 -1400 +800

Looking to place a bet on Florida State vs. Wake Forest? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Florida State Recent Performance

From a defensive standpoint, the Seminoles have been top-25 over the last three games with 282.3 total yards surrendered per game (22nd-best). They haven't fared as well offensively, with 469.0 total yards per game (-3-worst).

Over the last three contests, the Seminoles have been finding success on both offense and defense. During that three-game stretch, they rank 13th-best with 39.3 points per game and 13th-best on defense with 13.3 points allowed per contest.

While Florida State ranks 69th in passing yards per game over the last three contests (260.7), it ranks seventh-best on the defensive side of the ball (105.7 passing yards allowed per game) over that three-game stretch.

Although the Seminoles rank -50-worst in run defense over the previous three contests (176.7 rushing yards surrendered), they've been more successful on offense with 208.3 rushing yards per game (46th-ranked).

The Seminoles have covered the spread twice and are 3-0 overall over their last three games.

In Florida State's past three contests, it has gone over the total twice.

Week 9 ACC Betting Trends

Florida State Betting Records & Stats

Florida State has posted a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Seminoles have been favored by 20.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Florida State games with a set total have hit the over five times this season (71.4%).

Florida State has won all six of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

Florida State has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1400 or shorter and won each time.

The Seminoles have an implied moneyline win probability of 93.3% in this matchup.

Bet on Florida State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has racked up 1,740 yards (248.6 ypg) on 143-of-218 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 176 rushing yards (25.1 ypg) on 50 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Trey Benson has carried the ball 77 times for a team-high 519 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times.

Lawrance Toafili has collected 251 yards on 35 carries, scoring two times. He's grabbed 16 passes for 132 yards (18.9 per game) and one touchdown, as well.

Keon Coleman has hauled in 31 receptions for 472 yards (67.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

Johnny Wilson has caught 25 passes for 415 yards (59.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jaheim Bell's 22 receptions have yielded 291 yards and two touchdowns.

Kalen DeLoach, the team's tackle and sacks leader, has recorded 4.0 sacks, 3.0 TFL and 36 tackles.

Jarrian Jones has a team-leading one interception to go along with 11 tackles and one pass defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.