Based on our computer model, the Florida State Seminoles will defeat the Wake Forest Demon Deacons when the two teams match up at Truist Field on Saturday, October 28, which begins at 12:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida State (-20.5) Toss Up (52) Florida State 38, Wake Forest 14

Florida State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Seminoles a 93.3% chance to win.

The Seminoles have five wins in seven games against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 20.5-point favorites or more, Florida State has an ATS record of 1-2.

The Seminoles have played seven games this year and five of them have gone over the total.

The total for this game is 52, 0.5 points fewer than the average total in Florida State games thus far this season.

Wake Forest Betting Info (2023)

The Demon Deacons have a 11.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Demon Deacons have a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

When it has played as at least 20.5-point underdogs this year, Wake Forest is 1-0 against the spread.

The Demon Deacons have not gone over a point total in six games with a set over/under.

The average total for Wake Forest games this season is 1.6 more points than the point total of 52 in this outing.

Seminoles vs. Demon Deacons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida State 41.6 18.6 46 13.3 31 26.5 Wake Forest 23.1 22.1 27.5 21 17.3 23.7

