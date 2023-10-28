The 2023 edition of the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party takes place on Saturday, October 28 with the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (7-0) visit the Florida Gators (5-2) at TIAA Bank Field. The Bulldogs are huge favorites, by 14.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 48.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia vs. Florida matchup.

Florida vs. Georgia Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS

Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Florida vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Week 9 Odds

Florida vs. Georgia Betting Trends

Florida has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this year.

Georgia has covered just once in seven chances against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this season (1-5 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.

Florida 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the SEC +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000

