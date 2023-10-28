The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (7-0) and the Florida Gators (5-2) take the field for the 2023 edition of the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party on Saturday, October 28. The Bulldogs are big, 14.5-point favorites. The over/under for the game is set at 48.5.

Georgia has been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (seventh-best with 40.1 points per game) and scoring defense (seventh-best with 14 points allowed per game) this year. Florida has been excelling on defense, surrendering just 311.7 total yards per contest (17th-best). On offense, it ranks 46th by putting up 421.7 total yards per game.

Florida Recent Performance

The Gators are really struggling of late offensively, accumulating 434 yards per game in their past three games (-18-worst in college football). Defensively, they are conceding 401 (92nd-ranked).

The Gators are 76th in college football in points scored for the past three games (31 per game) and -31-worst in points conceded (28.7).

Florida is 17th-best in the country in passing yards during its past three games (315.7 per game), and third-worst in passing yards given up (219.3).

The Gators are gaining 118.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-45-worst in college football), and giving up 181.7 per game (-59-worst).

The Gators have covered the spread twice and are 3-0 overall over their past three games.

In all of its past three contests, Florida has hit the over.

Florida Betting Records & Stats

Florida is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

The teams have hit the over in three of Florida's six games with a set total.

Florida has won one of the three games it has played as an underdog this season.

Florida has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +450 moneyline set for this game.

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz has recored 1,872 passing yards, or 267.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 76.1% of his passes and has tossed 12 touchdowns with two interceptions.

Montrell Johnson has run the ball 85 times for 438 yards, with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 128 yards and one touchdown.

Trevor Etienne has run for 407 yards across 69 attempts, scoring three touchdowns.

Ricky Pearsall has registered 43 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 624 (89.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 56 times and has three touchdowns.

Eugene Wilson III has caught 26 passes and compiled 251 receiving yards (35.9 per game) with one touchdown.

Arlis Boardingham's 21 targets have resulted in 18 receptions for 205 yards and four touchdowns.

Princely Umanmielen paces the team with three sacks, and also has five TFL and 17 tackles.

Florida's leading tackler, Shemar James, has 45 tackles, five TFL, and one sack this year.

Devin Moore has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has one pass defended to his name.

