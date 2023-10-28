Gustav Forsling will be among those in action Saturday when his Florida Panthers meet the Seattle Kraken at Amerant Bank Arena. There are prop bets for Forsling available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Gustav Forsling vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Forsling Season Stats Insights

Forsling's plus-minus this season, in 24:32 per game on the ice, is +5.

Forsling has yet to score a goal this year through six games played.

Forsling has yet to register a point this season through six games.

Through six games this year, Forsling has not recorded an assist.

The implied probability that Forsling hits the over on his points prop total is 42.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Forsling going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

Forsling Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 27 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 6 Games 2 0 Points 1 0 Goals 1 0 Assists 0

