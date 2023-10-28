On Saturday, October 28, 2023, the Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1) take the court against the Miami Heat (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and BSSUN.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Heat vs. Timberwolves matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and BSSUN

BSN and BSSUN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Heat vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Timberwolves Moneyline Heat Moneyline BetMGM Timberwolves (-4.5) 218.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Heat vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Heat vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves scored 115.8 points per game last season (12th in NBA) and conceded 115.8 (18th in league) for a -3 scoring differential overall.

The Heat scored 109.5 points per game last season (30th in the NBA) and gave up 109.8 (second in the league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.

The two teams combined to score 225.3 points per game last season, 6.8 more points than the total for this matchup.

These teams surrendered a combined 225.6 points per game last year, 7.1 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Minnesota went 38-43-0 ATS last season.

Miami put together a 30-52-0 ATS record last season.

Heat and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Heat +3000 +1300 - Timberwolves +6600 +3300 -

