Heat vs. Timberwolves: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - October 28
On Saturday, October 28, 2023, the Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1) take the court against the Miami Heat (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and BSSUN.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Heat vs. Timberwolves matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Heat vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSN and BSSUN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Center
Heat vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Timberwolves Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Timberwolves (-4.5)
|218.5
|-190
|+155
Heat vs Timberwolves Additional Info
|Timberwolves vs Heat Injury Report
|Timberwolves vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|Timberwolves vs Heat Prediction
Heat vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends
- The Timberwolves scored 115.8 points per game last season (12th in NBA) and conceded 115.8 (18th in league) for a -3 scoring differential overall.
- The Heat scored 109.5 points per game last season (30th in the NBA) and gave up 109.8 (second in the league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.
- The two teams combined to score 225.3 points per game last season, 6.8 more points than the total for this matchup.
- These teams surrendered a combined 225.6 points per game last year, 7.1 more points than the over/under for this matchup.
- Minnesota went 38-43-0 ATS last season.
- Miami put together a 30-52-0 ATS record last season.
Heat and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Heat
|+3000
|+1300
|-
|Timberwolves
|+6600
|+3300
|-
