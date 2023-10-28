Heat vs. Timberwolves October 28 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
The Miami Heat (1-0), on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Target Center, play the Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and BSSUN.
Heat vs. Timberwolves Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSN, BSSUN
Heat Players to Watch
- Bam Adebayo collected 20.4 points, 9.2 boards and 3.2 assists last season, shooting 54% from the field.
- Jimmy Butler put up 22.9 points, 5.3 assists and 5.9 rebounds.
- Tyler Herro put up 20.1 points, 5.4 boards and 4.2 assists. At the other end, he put up 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Caleb Martin averaged 9.6 points, 1.6 assists and 4.8 boards.
- Kyle Lowry put up 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Anthony Edwards collected 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists last season.
- Last season, Rudy Gobert recorded an average of 13.4 points, 11.6 boards and 1.2 assists per game.
- Kyle Anderson collected 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He also drained 50.9% of his shots from the field.
- Jaden McDaniels put up 12.1 points, 3.9 boards and 1.9 assists. He drained 51.6% of his shots from the field and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.
- Last season, Naz Reid recorded 11.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He made 53.6% of his shots from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.
Heat vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Timberwolves
|Heat
|115.8
|Points Avg.
|109.5
|115.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|109.8
|49%
|Field Goal %
|46%
|36.5%
|Three Point %
|34.4%
