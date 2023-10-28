Heat vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1) play the Miami Heat (1-1) as 4.5-point favorites on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and BSSUN. The matchup's over/under is set at 218.5.
Heat vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: BSN and BSSUN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Timberwolves
|-4.5
|218.5
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami's games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 218.5 points 41 of 82 times.
- Last season, Heat games resulted in an average scoring total of 219.3, which is 0.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
- The Heat won 30 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 52 times.
- Miami was underdogs in 23 games last season and won seven (30.4%) of those contests.
- The Heat were 3-9 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +145 or more on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 40.8% chance to win.
Heat vs Timberwolves Additional Info
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- In 2022-23 against the spread, the Heat had a lower winning percentage at home (.341, 14-27-0 record) than away (.390, 16-25-0).
- Miami's games finished above the over/under more frequently at home (24 times out of 41) than away (17 of 41) last year.
- The Heat put up 6.3 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Timberwolves allowed (115.8).
- Miami put together a 13-9 ATS record and were 18-4 overall when scoring more than 115.8 points.
Heat vs. Timberwolves Point Insights (Last Season)
|Heat
|Timberwolves
|109.5
|115.8
|30
|12
|13-9
|32-24
|18-4
|36-21
|109.8
|115.8
|2
|18
|25-36
|18-10
|38-23
|22-7
