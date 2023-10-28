The Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1) play the Miami Heat (1-1) as 4.5-point favorites on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and BSSUN. The matchup's over/under is set at 218.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Heat vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: BSN and BSSUN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Timberwolves -4.5 218.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami's games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 218.5 points 41 of 82 times.
  • Last season, Heat games resulted in an average scoring total of 219.3, which is 0.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
  • The Heat won 30 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 52 times.
  • Miami was underdogs in 23 games last season and won seven (30.4%) of those contests.
  • The Heat were 3-9 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +145 or more on the moneyline.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 40.8% chance to win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Heat vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • In 2022-23 against the spread, the Heat had a lower winning percentage at home (.341, 14-27-0 record) than away (.390, 16-25-0).
  • Miami's games finished above the over/under more frequently at home (24 times out of 41) than away (17 of 41) last year.
  • The Heat put up 6.3 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Timberwolves allowed (115.8).
  • Miami put together a 13-9 ATS record and were 18-4 overall when scoring more than 115.8 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat vs. Timberwolves Point Insights (Last Season)

Heat Timberwolves
109.5
Points Scored (PG)
 115.8
30
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
13-9
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 32-24
18-4
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 36-21
109.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 115.8
2
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 18
25-36
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 18-10
38-23
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 22-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.