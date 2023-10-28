The Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1) play the Miami Heat (1-1) on October 28, 2023. The matchup airs on BSN and BSSUN.

Heat vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports

Heat vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat shot at a 46% clip from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points less than the 47.1% shooting opponents of the Timberwolves averaged.

Last season, Miami had a 23-10 record in games the team collectively shot over 47.1% from the field.

The Heat were the 27th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Timberwolves finished 26th.

The Heat put up an average of 109.5 points per game last year, 6.3 fewer points than the 115.8 the Timberwolves gave up.

When it scored more than 115.8 points last season, Miami went 18-4.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat put up more points at home (111.4 per game) than on the road (107.5) last season.

The Heat conceded 110.2 points per game at home last season, and 109.3 on the road.

The Heat knocked down the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (12 per game) last season, but they had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36%) than on the road (32.9%).

