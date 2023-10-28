In the upcoming game versus the Seattle Kraken, which begins at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Josh Mahura to light the lamp for the Florida Panthers? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Josh Mahura score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Mahura stats and insights

Mahura is yet to score through six games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Kraken.

Mahura has no points on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have given up 27 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

