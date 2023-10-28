The Duke Blue Devils should win their matchup versus the Louisville Cardinals at 3:30 PM on Saturday, October 28, according to our computer projections. If you're seeking additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Louisville vs. Duke Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Duke (+5.5) Over (46) Duke 27, Louisville 22

Louisville Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cardinals' implied win probability is 69.2%.

The Cardinals are 3-3-1 against the spread this year.

Louisville has an ATS record of 2-3 when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

The Cardinals have seen three of its seven games hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 46 points, 6.1 fewer than the average total in this season's Louisville contests.

Duke Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 35.7% chance of a victory for the Blue Devils.

So far this year, the Blue Devils have compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread.

In games they have played as at least 5.5-point underdogs this year, the Blue Devils are 1-2 against the spread.

Three of the Blue Devils' six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

The average point total for Duke this year is 2.3 points higher than this game's over/under.

Cardinals vs. Blue Devils 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisville 34.1 20.6 48.3 16 17 24 Duke 29.6 13.9 29.2 10.4 30.5 22.5

