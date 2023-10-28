The Florida Panthers' upcoming game against the Seattle Kraken is slated for Saturday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Matthew Tkachuk light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Matthew Tkachuk score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)

Tkachuk stats and insights

Tkachuk is yet to score through six games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Kraken.

Tkachuk has picked up one assist on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have given up 27 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

