The Florida Panthers, Matthew Tkachuk included, will play the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Tkachuk? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +150)

1.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Tkachuk Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Tkachuk has averaged 19:23 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

Through six games this year, Tkachuk has yet to score a goal.

Tkachuk has a point in three of six games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Tkachuk has an assist in three of six games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Tkachuk has an implied probability of 40% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Tkachuk has an implied probability of 55.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Tkachuk Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 27 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 6 Games 2 6 Points 2 0 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

