Matthew Tkachuk Game Preview: Panthers vs. Kraken - October 28
The Florida Panthers, Matthew Tkachuk included, will play the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Tkachuk? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Matthew Tkachuk vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)
Tkachuk Season Stats Insights
- In 6 games this season, Tkachuk has averaged 19:23 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.
- Through six games this year, Tkachuk has yet to score a goal.
- Tkachuk has a point in three of six games this year, with multiple points in three of them.
- Tkachuk has an assist in three of six games played this season, including multiple assists three times.
- Tkachuk has an implied probability of 40% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
- Tkachuk has an implied probability of 55.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Tkachuk Stats vs. the Kraken
- The Kraken are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 27 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 28th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|6
|Games
|2
|6
|Points
|2
|0
|Goals
|1
|6
|Assists
|1
