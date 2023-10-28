The Miami Hurricanes (5-2) and Virginia Cavaliers (2-5) will battle in a clash of ACC foes at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Miami (FL) vs. Virginia?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Channel: ACC Network

City: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Miami (FL) 34, Virginia 22

Miami (FL) 34, Virginia 22 Miami (FL) has won 66.7% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (2-1).

The Hurricanes have played as a moneyline favorite of -1100 or shorter in just two games this season, and they split 1-1.

Virginia has won one of the six games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Cavaliers have a record of in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +700 on the moneyline.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Hurricanes' implied win probability is 91.7%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Virginia (+18.5)



Virginia (+18.5) In six Miami (FL) games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Hurricanes have covered the spread once this season when favored by 18.5 points or more (in two chances).

Virginia owns a record of 5-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Cavaliers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 18.5 points or more (in two chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47.5)



Over (47.5) Miami (FL) and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's total of 47.5 points four times this season.

In the Virginia's seven games this season, five have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 47.5.

Miami (FL) averages 36.3 points per game against Virginia's 23.6, amounting to 12.4 points over the matchup's over/under of 47.5.

Splits Tables

Miami (FL)

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.3 49.5 52 Implied Total AVG 31.3 30.8 32.5 ATS Record 4-2-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 2-2-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 2-0 0-1

Virginia

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.9 42.8 53.5 Implied Total AVG 31.4 25.3 36 ATS Record 5-2-0 3-0-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 1-2-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 0-2 1-3

