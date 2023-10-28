Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 28, when the Miami Hurricanes and Virginia Cavaliers square off at 3:30 PM? Our projection system believes in the Hurricanes. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Virginia (+18.5) Over (47.5) Miami (FL) 34, Virginia 22

Week 9 ACC Predictions

Miami (FL) Betting Info (2023)

The Hurricanes have an implied moneyline win probability of 91.7% in this matchup.

The Hurricanes' record against the spread is 4-2-0.

Miami (FL) has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 18.5-point favorites.

There have been four Hurricanes games (out of six) that went over the total this season.

The average total for Miami (FL) games this season has been 50.3, 2.8 points higher than the total for this game.

Virginia Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 12.5% chance of a victory for the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers have a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.

In games they have played as at least 18.5-point underdogs this season, the Cavaliers are 1-1 against the spread.

In the Cavaliers' seven games with a set total, four have hit the over (57.1%).

The average total for Virginia games this season is 1.4 more points than the point total of 47.5 in this outing.

Hurricanes vs. Cavaliers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Miami (FL) 36.3 19.1 36.4 17.2 36.0 24.0 Virginia 23.6 31.1 27.7 24.3 23.0 32.0

