Miami (FL) vs. Virginia: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The Miami Hurricanes (5-2) will play their ACC-rival, the Virginia Cavaliers (2-5) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Cavaliers will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 18.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is 47.5 points.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Miami (FL) vs. Virginia matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|Virginia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Miami (FL) (-18.5)
|47.5
|-1100
|+700
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Miami (FL) (-18.5)
|47.5
|-1100
|+680
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 9 Odds
- South Carolina vs Texas A&M
- Indiana vs Penn State
- Duke vs Louisville
- Tennessee vs Kentucky
- West Virginia vs UCF
- Oregon vs Utah
- Oklahoma vs Kansas
- Syracuse vs Virginia Tech
- Georgia vs Florida
- BYU vs Texas
- Houston vs Kansas State
- Cincinnati vs Oklahoma State
- Florida Atlantic vs Charlotte
- Washington vs Stanford
- UNLV vs Fresno State
- Tulane vs Rice
- Pittsburgh vs Notre Dame
- Florida State vs Wake Forest
- Georgia State vs Georgia Southern
- Oregon State vs Arizona
- Ohio State vs Wisconsin
- Colorado vs UCLA
- Purdue vs Nebraska
Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Betting Trends
- Miami (FL) has covered four times in six chances against the spread this season.
- The Hurricanes have covered the spread once when favored by 18.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Virginia has put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Cavaliers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 18.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
Miami (FL) 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.