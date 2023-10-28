The Virginia Cavaliers (2-5) are 18.5-point underdogs in a road ACC matchup with the Miami Hurricanes (5-2) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium. The contest has a point total set at 47.5.

Miami (FL) has been firing on all cylinders this season, ranking ninth-best in total offense (481.9 yards per game) and 21st-best in total defense (313.6 yards allowed per game). Virginia's defense has been bottom-25 in scoring defense this season, surrendering 31.1 points per game, which ranks 24th-worst in the FBS. On offense, it ranks 96th with 23.6 points per contest.

Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

TV Channel: ACC Network

Miami (FL) vs Virginia Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Miami (FL) -18.5 -110 -110 47.5 -115 -105 -1100 +700

Miami (FL) Recent Performance

The Hurricanes have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three contests, compiling 432.3 total yards per game during that stretch (-19-worst). They've been more successful on defense, giving up 367.7 total yards per game (65th).

With 26.3 points per game on offense (ninth-worst) and 28.0 points per game allowed on defense (-23-worst) over the last three tilts, the Hurricanes have been playing poorly on both sides of the ball lately.

Although Miami (FL) ranks -51-worst in pass defense over the last three games (246.0 passing yards surrendered), it has been more successful offensively with 276.7 passing yards per game (54th-ranked).

The last three games have seen the Hurricanes' rushing offense play poorly, ranking 19th-worst in the FBS in rushing yards (155.7 per game). They rank 83rd on defense (121.7 rushing yards allowed per contest).

The Hurricanes have covered the spread once, and are 1-2 overall, over their past three contests.

In its past three contests, Miami (FL) has hit the over twice.

Miami (FL) Betting Records & Stats

Miami (FL) has a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Hurricanes have covered the spread once when favored by 18.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Miami (FL) games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (66.7%).

Miami (FL) has gone 2-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

Miami (FL) has played as a moneyline favorite of -1100 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied win probability of 91.7%.

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke has thrown for 1,721 yards (245.9 ypg) to lead Miami (FL), completing 70.5% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

Henry Parrish Jr. has carried the ball 72 times for a team-high 452 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times.

This season, Donald Chaney Jr. has carried the ball 73 times for 375 yards (53.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

Xavier Restrepo's team-high 600 yards as a receiver have come on 54 catches (out of 68 targets) with four touchdowns.

Jacolby George has hauled in 31 receptions totaling 467 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Colbie Young has been the target of 39 passes and hauled in 29 grabs for 394 yards, an average of 56.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Rueben Bain Jr. has racked up 4.5 sacks to lead the team, while also picking up 2.0 TFL and 13 tackles.

Francisco Mauigoa, Miami (FL)'s tackle leader, has 29 tackles, 6.0 TFL, two sacks, and one interception this year.

Te'Cory Couch has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 20 tackles, one sack, and three passes defended to his name.

