For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Florida Panthers and the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET, is Niko Mikkola a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Niko Mikkola score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Mikkola stats and insights

  • Mikkola has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.
  • Mikkola has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 27 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.