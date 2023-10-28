For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Florida Panthers and the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET, is Niko Mikkola a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Niko Mikkola score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Mikkola stats and insights

Mikkola has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.

Mikkola has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 27 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW

