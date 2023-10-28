Can we count on Oliver Ekman-Larsson lighting the lamp when the Florida Panthers face off with the Seattle Kraken at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Oliver Ekman-Larsson score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Ekman-Larsson stats and insights

In one of six games this season, Ekman-Larsson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Kraken.

Ekman-Larsson has picked up two assists on the power play.

He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 6.7% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 27 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.