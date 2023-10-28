Oliver Ekman-Larsson and the Florida Panthers will play the Seattle Kraken at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Looking to wager on Ekman-Larsson's props? Here is some information to help you.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Ekman-Larsson Season Stats Insights

Ekman-Larsson has averaged 24:27 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Ekman-Larsson has scored a goal in one of six games this year.

Despite recording points in three of six games this season, Ekman-Larsson has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Ekman-Larsson has an assist in two of six games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Ekman-Larsson has an implied probability of 46.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37.7% of Ekman-Larsson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Ekman-Larsson Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 27 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 6 Games 3 3 Points 0 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

