Heading into their Saturday, October 28 matchup with the Seattle Kraken (2-4-2) at Amerant Bank Arena, which begins at 6:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers (3-3) are monitoring four players on the injury report.

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Aaron Ekblad D Out Shoulder Brandon Montour D Out Shoulder Aleksander Barkov Jr. C Questionable Illness Sam Bennett C Questionable Lower Body

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Brandon Tanev LW Out Lower Body Andre Burakovsky LW Out Upper Body

Panthers vs. Kraken Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Location: Sunrise, Florida

Sunrise, Florida Arena: Amerant Bank Arena

Panthers Season Insights

Florida's 17 total goals (2.8 per game) make it the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Its goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the league.

Kraken Season Insights

The Kraken's 18 goals on the season (2.2 per game) rank them 21st in the league.

Seattle has allowed 27 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 27th in the league.

They have the 28th-ranked goal differential in the league at -9.

Panthers vs. Kraken Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-160) Kraken (+135) 6.5

