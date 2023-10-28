The Florida Panthers (off a victory in their last game) and the Seattle Kraken (off a defeat) will clash on Saturday at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise.

The Panthers matchup with the Kraken will air on ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW, so tune in to take in the action.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs Kraken Additional Info

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have given up 18 total goals (three per game), ranking seventh in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Panthers rank 25th in the league with 17 goals scored (2.8 per game).

On the defensive side, the Panthers have allowed 16 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (17 total) over that time.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sam Reinhart 6 7 2 9 2 2 37.8% Evan Rodrigues 6 2 6 8 7 0 25% Matthew Tkachuk 6 0 6 6 7 3 - Aleksander Barkov Jr. 5 1 5 6 2 3 50% Dmitry Kulikov 6 0 3 3 3 4 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 27 goals given up (3.4 per game) is 26th in the league.

The Kraken have 18 goals this season (2.2 per game), 22nd in the league.

Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 24 goals (three per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (18 total) over that span.

Kraken Key Players