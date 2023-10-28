How to Watch the Panthers vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 28
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Florida Panthers (off a victory in their last game) and the Seattle Kraken (off a defeat) will clash on Saturday at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise.
The Panthers matchup with the Kraken will air on ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW, so tune in to take in the action.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have given up 18 total goals (three per game), ranking seventh in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Panthers rank 25th in the league with 17 goals scored (2.8 per game).
- On the defensive side, the Panthers have allowed 16 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (17 total) over that time.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sam Reinhart
|6
|7
|2
|9
|2
|2
|37.8%
|Evan Rodrigues
|6
|2
|6
|8
|7
|0
|25%
|Matthew Tkachuk
|6
|0
|6
|6
|7
|3
|-
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|5
|1
|5
|6
|2
|3
|50%
|Dmitry Kulikov
|6
|0
|3
|3
|3
|4
|-
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken's total of 27 goals given up (3.4 per game) is 26th in the league.
- The Kraken have 18 goals this season (2.2 per game), 22nd in the league.
- Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 24 goals (three per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (18 total) over that span.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|8
|2
|5
|7
|2
|3
|0%
|Vince Dunn
|8
|1
|6
|7
|4
|4
|-
|Jaden Schwartz
|8
|4
|1
|5
|2
|3
|70.4%
|Jared McCann
|8
|3
|1
|4
|1
|0
|62.5%
|Matthew Beniers
|8
|0
|3
|3
|5
|4
|44.4%
