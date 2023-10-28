Panthers vs. Kraken: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 28
The Florida Panthers (3-3) are favored at home (-160 moneyline odds to win) against the Seattle Kraken (2-4-2, +135 moneyline odds). The contest on Saturday begins at 6:00 PM ET from Amerant Bank Arena on ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Panthers vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Panthers vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Panthers Moneyline
|Kraken Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-160
|+135
|6.5
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Panthers vs. Kraken Betting Trends
- Florida's six matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals three times.
- The Panthers have been a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 1-1 in those games).
- The Kraken have been an underdog in six games this season, with two upset wins (33.3%).
- Florida has had moneyline odds of -160 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.
- Seattle has yet to win as the underdog with odds of +135 or longer on the moneyline this season in three such games.
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.