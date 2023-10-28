The Florida Panthers (3-3) are favored at home (-160 moneyline odds to win) against the Seattle Kraken (2-4-2, +135 moneyline odds). The contest on Saturday begins at 6:00 PM ET from Amerant Bank Arena on ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW.

Panthers vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Panthers Moneyline Kraken Moneyline Total BetMGM -160 +135 6.5

Panthers vs. Kraken Betting Trends

Florida's six matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals three times.

The Panthers have been a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 1-1 in those games).

The Kraken have been an underdog in six games this season, with two upset wins (33.3%).

Florida has had moneyline odds of -160 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

Seattle has yet to win as the underdog with odds of +135 or longer on the moneyline this season in three such games.

