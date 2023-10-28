The Florida Panthers (3-3), coming off a 3-1 win over the San Jose Sharks, host the Seattle Kraken (2-4-2) at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday, October 28 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW. The Kraken were defeated by the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime in their last game.

Get ready for this matchup with a look at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Saturday's contest.

Panthers vs. Kraken Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final tally of Panthers 3, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-160)

Panthers (-160) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Kraken (+1.5)

Panthers vs Kraken Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

Florida has won its only game that was decided by one goal.

The Panthers have scored three or more goals in five games (3-2-0, six points).

In the three games when Florida has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 2-1-0 record (four points).

When it has outshot its opponent, Florida is 1-2-0 (two points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in three games, going 2-1-0 to record four points.

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 20th 2.83 Goals Scored 2.25 27th 13th 3 Goals Allowed 3.38 22nd 8th 33.2 Shots 30.5 19th 14th 29.8 Shots Allowed 31.4 22nd 25th 12.5% Power Play % 20.83% 12th 32nd 65.38% Penalty Kill % 82.61% 13th

Panthers vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

