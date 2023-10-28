The Florida Panthers (3-3), coming off a 3-1 win over the San Jose Sharks, host the Seattle Kraken (2-4-2) at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday, October 28 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW. The Kraken were defeated by the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime in their last game.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Get ready for this matchup with a look at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Saturday's contest.

Panthers vs. Kraken Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final tally of Panthers 3, Kraken 2.

  • Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-160)
  • Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)
  • Spread Pick: Kraken (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Panthers vs Kraken Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

  • Florida has won its only game that was decided by one goal.
  • The Panthers have scored three or more goals in five games (3-2-0, six points).
  • In the three games when Florida has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 2-1-0 record (four points).
  • When it has outshot its opponent, Florida is 1-2-0 (two points).
  • The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in three games, going 2-1-0 to record four points.

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank
20th 2.83 Goals Scored 2.25 27th
13th 3 Goals Allowed 3.38 22nd
8th 33.2 Shots 30.5 19th
14th 29.8 Shots Allowed 31.4 22nd
25th 12.5% Power Play % 20.83% 12th
32nd 65.38% Penalty Kill % 82.61% 13th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Panthers vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

  • When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.