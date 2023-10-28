When the Florida Panthers play the Seattle Kraken at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday (starting at 6:00 PM ET), Evan Rodrigues and Oliver Bjorkstrand will be two of the most exciting players to watch.

Panthers vs. Kraken Game Information

Panthers Players to Watch

Sam Reinhart is one of Florida's top contributors with nine points. He has scored seven goals and picked up two assists this season.

Through six games, Rodrigues has scored two goals and picked up six assists.

Matthew Tkachuk has scored zero goals and added six assists in six games for Florida.

Anthony Stolarz (1-0-0) has a goals against average of 1.0 on the season. His .964% save percentage is third-best in the NHL.

Kraken Players to Watch

Seattle's Vince Dunn has collected six assists and one goal in eight games. That's good for seven points.

Bjorkstrand has made a big impact for Seattle this season with seven points (two goals and five assists).

This season, Seattle's Jaden Schwartz has five points, courtesy of four goals (first on team) and one assist (10th).

In the crease, Joey Daccord has a record of 2-0-2 in four games this season, conceding 12 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 121 saves and a .910 save percentage, 28th in the league.

Panthers vs. Kraken Stat Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 20th 2.83 Goals Scored 2.25 27th 13th 3 Goals Allowed 3.38 22nd 8th 33.2 Shots 30.5 19th 14th 29.8 Shots Allowed 31.4 22nd 25th 12.5% Power Play % 20.83% 12th 32nd 65.38% Penalty Kill % 82.61% 13th

