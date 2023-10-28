Panthers vs. Kraken October 28 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
When the Florida Panthers play the Seattle Kraken at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday (starting at 6:00 PM ET), Evan Rodrigues and Oliver Bjorkstrand will be two of the most exciting players to watch.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Panthers vs. Kraken Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Panthers (-160)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,BSFL,ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Panthers Players to Watch
- Sam Reinhart is one of Florida's top contributors with nine points. He has scored seven goals and picked up two assists this season.
- Through six games, Rodrigues has scored two goals and picked up six assists.
- Matthew Tkachuk has scored zero goals and added six assists in six games for Florida.
- Anthony Stolarz (1-0-0) has a goals against average of 1.0 on the season. His .964% save percentage is third-best in the NHL.
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Kraken Players to Watch
- Seattle's Vince Dunn has collected six assists and one goal in eight games. That's good for seven points.
- Bjorkstrand has made a big impact for Seattle this season with seven points (two goals and five assists).
- This season, Seattle's Jaden Schwartz has five points, courtesy of four goals (first on team) and one assist (10th).
- In the crease, Joey Daccord has a record of 2-0-2 in four games this season, conceding 12 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 121 saves and a .910 save percentage, 28th in the league.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Panthers vs. Kraken Stat Comparison
|Panthers Rank
|Panthers AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|20th
|2.83
|Goals Scored
|2.25
|27th
|13th
|3
|Goals Allowed
|3.38
|22nd
|8th
|33.2
|Shots
|30.5
|19th
|14th
|29.8
|Shots Allowed
|31.4
|22nd
|25th
|12.5%
|Power Play %
|20.83%
|12th
|32nd
|65.38%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.61%
|13th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.