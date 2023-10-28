The Florida Panthers (3-3) and Seattle Kraken (2-4-2) meet at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday, October 28 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW. The Panthers took down the San Jose Sharks 3-1 in their last game, while the Kraken are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Panthers vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-160) Kraken (+135) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have been listed as a moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and went 1-1 in those games.

Florida has played as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.

The Panthers have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this game.

In three of six matches this season, Florida and its opponent have combined to finish above 6.5 goals.

Panthers vs Kraken Additional Info

Panthers vs. Kraken Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 17 (25th) Goals 18 (22nd) 18 (7th) Goals Allowed 27 (26th) 3 (21st) Power Play Goals 5 (16th) 9 (29th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 4 (11th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

The Panthers' 2.8 average goals per game add up to 17 total, which makes them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

The Panthers have conceded the seventh-fewest goals in league action this season, 18 (three per game).

They're ranked 17th in the league with a -1 goal differential .

