Top Player Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Kraken on October 28, 2023
Bookmakers have listed player props for Sam Reinhart, Vince Dunn and others when the Florida Panthers host the Seattle Kraken at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET.
Panthers vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Panthers vs. Kraken Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Sam Reinhart Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Reinhart, who has scored nine points in six games (seven goals and two assists).
Reinhart Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 21
|2
|0
|2
|4
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 19
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Devils
|Oct. 16
|2
|0
|2
|5
|at Jets
|Oct. 14
|1
|1
|2
|4
Evan Rodrigues Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)
Evan Rodrigues has accumulated eight points (1.3 per game), scoring two goals and adding six assists.
Rodrigues Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 21
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Devils
|Oct. 16
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Jets
|Oct. 14
|2
|2
|4
|5
Matthew Tkachuk Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
Matthew Tkachuk has zero goals and six assists for Florida.
Tkachuk Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 24
|0
|2
|2
|7
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Devils
|Oct. 16
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Jets
|Oct. 14
|0
|2
|2
|2
NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken
Vince Dunn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Dunn is one of the top offensive options for Seattle with seven points (0.9 per game), with one goal and six assists in eight games (playing 23:53 per game).
Dunn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 24
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 19
|1
|2
|3
|4
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 17
|0
|1
|1
|2
Oliver Bjorkstrand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)
Oliver Bjorkstrand has helped lead the offense for Seattle this season with two goals and five assists.
Bjorkstrand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|Oct. 26
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 19
|1
|2
|3
|1
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|1
