Will Sam Reinhart Score a Goal Against the Kraken on October 28?
The Florida Panthers' upcoming contest versus the Seattle Kraken is slated for Saturday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Sam Reinhart score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Sam Reinhart score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)
Reinhart stats and insights
- Reinhart has scored in five of six games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Kraken.
- Reinhart has scored three goals on the power play.
- He takes 3.8 shots per game, and converts 30.4% of them.
Kraken defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 27 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Panthers vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
