The Florida Panthers' upcoming contest versus the Seattle Kraken is slated for Saturday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Sam Reinhart score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Sam Reinhart score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Reinhart stats and insights

Reinhart has scored in five of six games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Kraken.

Reinhart has scored three goals on the power play.

He takes 3.8 shots per game, and converts 30.4% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 27 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

