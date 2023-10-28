The Florida Panthers' upcoming contest versus the Seattle Kraken is slated for Saturday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Sam Reinhart score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Sam Reinhart score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Reinhart stats and insights

  • Reinhart has scored in five of six games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Kraken.
  • Reinhart has scored three goals on the power play.
  • He takes 3.8 shots per game, and converts 30.4% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 27 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

