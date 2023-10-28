Sam Reinhart will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Seattle Kraken play on Saturday at Amerant Bank Arena, starting at 6:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Reinhart in the Panthers-Kraken game? Use our stats and information below.

Sam Reinhart vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Reinhart Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Reinhart has a plus-minus of +5, while averaging 21:05 on the ice per game.

Reinhart has scored a goal in a game five times this year over six games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Reinhart has a point in five games this year (out of six), including multiple points four times.

In two of six contests this season, Reinhart has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Reinhart's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 65.4% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Reinhart going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 43.5%.

Reinhart Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 27 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 6 Games 2 9 Points 0 7 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

