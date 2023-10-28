Sam Reinhart Game Preview: Panthers vs. Kraken - October 28
Sam Reinhart will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Seattle Kraken play on Saturday at Amerant Bank Arena, starting at 6:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Reinhart in the Panthers-Kraken game? Use our stats and information below.
Sam Reinhart vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)
Reinhart Season Stats Insights
- In 6 games this season, Reinhart has a plus-minus of +5, while averaging 21:05 on the ice per game.
- Reinhart has scored a goal in a game five times this year over six games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.
- Reinhart has a point in five games this year (out of six), including multiple points four times.
- In two of six contests this season, Reinhart has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.
- Reinhart's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 65.4% that he hits the over.
- The implied probability of Reinhart going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 43.5%.
Reinhart Stats vs. the Kraken
- The Kraken have conceded 27 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's -9 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|6
|Games
|2
|9
|Points
|0
|7
|Goals
|0
|2
|Assists
|0
