Heat vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 28
The Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1) play the Miami Heat (1-1) as 4.5-point favorites on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and BSSUN.
Heat vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSN and BSSUN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Center
Heat vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction
- Prediction: Heat 106 - Timberwolves 98
Heat vs Timberwolves Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Timberwolves
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 4.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-7.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (218.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 204.3
Heat Performance Insights
- Because of the Heat's offensive struggles last season, ranking worst in the NBA with 109.5 points per game, they were forced to lean on their defense, which ranked second-best in the league by ceding 109.8 points per game.
- While Miami was in the bottom five in the NBA in boards per game with 40.6 (fourth-worst), it ranked sixth in the league with 41.9 rebounds allowed per game.
- The Heat put up 23.8 assists per game, which ranked them 25th in the NBA.
- Miami ranked third-best in the NBA by forcing 15 turnovers per game. It ranked ninth in the league by averaging 12.8 turnovers per contest.
- The Heat ranked 16th in the NBA by making 12 treys per contest, but they had a 34.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked fourth-worst in the league.
