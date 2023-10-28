The Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1) play the Miami Heat (1-1) as 4.5-point favorites on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and BSSUN.

Heat vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and BSSUN

BSN and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Heat vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 106 - Timberwolves 98

Heat vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 4.5)

Heat (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-7.5)

Heat (-7.5) Pick OU: Under (218.5)



Under (218.5) Computer Predicted Total: 204.3

Heat Performance Insights

Because of the Heat's offensive struggles last season, ranking worst in the NBA with 109.5 points per game, they were forced to lean on their defense, which ranked second-best in the league by ceding 109.8 points per game.

While Miami was in the bottom five in the NBA in boards per game with 40.6 (fourth-worst), it ranked sixth in the league with 41.9 rebounds allowed per game.

The Heat put up 23.8 assists per game, which ranked them 25th in the NBA.

Miami ranked third-best in the NBA by forcing 15 turnovers per game. It ranked ninth in the league by averaging 12.8 turnovers per contest.

The Heat ranked 16th in the NBA by making 12 treys per contest, but they had a 34.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked fourth-worst in the league.

