AAC foes will do battle when the No. 22 Tulane Green Wave (6-1) face the Rice Owls (4-3) at Rice Stadium in Houston, Texas. In the column below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Tulane vs. Rice?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Tulane 33, Rice 23

Tulane 33, Rice 23 Tulane has won all five of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.

The Green Wave have played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

Rice has entered the game as an underdog three times this season and won twice.

The Owls have played as an underdog of +300 or more once this season and lost that game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Green Wave an 80.0% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tulane (-10)



Tulane (-10) Against the spread, Tulane is 3-3-0 this year.

The Green Wave have been favored by 10 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Rice owns a record of 4-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Owls have been underdogs by 10 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (55)



Over (55) Three of Tulane's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 55 points.

There have been three Rice games that have finished with a combined score over 55 points this season.

Tulane averages 30.7 points per game against Rice's 34, amounting to 9.7 points over the game's point total of 55.

Splits Tables

Tulane

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.3 59 51 Implied Total AVG 34.3 37 29 ATS Record 3-3-0 1-3-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-5-0 1-3-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 3-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

Rice

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.8 48.2 57.5 Implied Total AVG 31.7 27.7 35.7 ATS Record 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 1-0 1-1

