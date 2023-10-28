UCF vs. West Virginia: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The UCF Knights (3-4), with college football's fifth-ranked running game, take on the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-3) and their 24th-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Knights are 7-point favorites. The over/under is set at 58.5 in the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UCF vs. West Virginia matchup.
UCF vs. West Virginia Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium
UCF vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UCF Moneyline
|West Virginia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UCF (-7)
|58.5
|-275
|+225
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|UCF (-7)
|58.5
|-275
|+220
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
UCF vs. West Virginia Betting Trends
- UCF has compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Knights have been favored by 7 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
- West Virginia is 3-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Mountaineers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 7 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
UCF 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
