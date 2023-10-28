The UCF Knights (3-4), who have college football's fifth-ranked running game, play the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-3) and their 24th-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Knights are 7-point favorites. The total has been set at 58.5 points for this matchup.

Offensively, UCF ranks 28th in the FBS with 34.1 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 91st in points allowed (395.1 points allowed per contest). From an offensive angle, West Virginia is posting 29.3 points per contest (63rd-ranked). It ranks 77th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (26.3 points surrendered per game).

UCF vs. West Virginia Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

FBC Mortgage Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

UCF vs West Virginia Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UCF -7 -110 -110 58.5 -105 -115 -275 +225

UCF Recent Performance

With 412.3 yards of total offense per game (-32-worst) and 459.3 yards allowed per game on defense (12th-worst) over the last three games, the Knights have been struggling on both sides of the ball lately.

Despite sporting the 97th-ranked scoring offense over the last three games (28.7 points per game), the Knights rank -111-worst in scoring defense over that stretch (39.3 points surrendered per game).

Over the last three games, UCF ranks third-worst in passing offense (217 passing yards per game) and 16th-worst in passing defense (212.3 passing yards per game allowed).

Despite having the 59th-ranked run offense over the last three games (195.3 rushing yards per game), the Knights rank -119-worst in run defense over that stretch (247 rushing yards ceded per game).

The Knights have one win against the spread and are 0-3 overall in their past three contests.

In its past three contests, UCF has gone over the total twice.

UCF Betting Records & Stats

UCF is 3-4-0 ATS this season.

The Knights have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

The teams have hit the over in five of UCF's seven games with a set total.

UCF has won two of the four games it was the moneyline favorite this season (50%).

UCF has played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.

The Knights have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this contest.

UCF Stats Leaders

Timmy McClain has 1,008 passing yards for UCF, completing 63.9% of his passes and throwing nine touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 102 rushing yards (14.6 ypg) on 39 carries with one rushing touchdown.

RJ Harvey has carried the ball 112 times for a team-high 612 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times. He's also tacked on 10 catches for 180 yards (25.7 per game) and two touchdowns in the pass game.

Johnny Richardson has piled up 456 yards on 59 attempts, scoring one time.

Javon Baker has hauled in 26 catches for 551 yards (78.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Kobe Hudson has hauled in 23 receptions totaling 496 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Xavier Townsend's 20 grabs have yielded 190 yards and two touchdowns.

Tre'mon Morris-Brash has collected six sacks to pace the team, while also recording 12 TFL and 29 tackles.

Jason Johnson, UCF's top tackler, has 47 tackles and three TFL this year.

Corey Thornton has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 13 tackles and two passes defended.

