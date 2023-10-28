For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Florida Panthers and the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET, is Uvis Balinskis a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Uvis Balinskis score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Balinskis stats and insights

Balinskis is yet to score through six games this season.

He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.

Balinskis has no points on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 27 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

