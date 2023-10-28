Can we expect William Lockwood lighting the lamp when the Florida Panthers clash with the Seattle Kraken at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will William Lockwood score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Lockwood 2022-23 stats and insights

Lockwood did not score in 13 games last season.

Lockwood produced no points on the power play last season.

Kraken 2022-23 defensive stats

The Kraken ranked 14th in goals against, allowing 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.

The Kraken shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 22 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW

