Braxton Berrios did not participate in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins have a game against the New England Patriots at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. All of Berrios' stats can be found on this page.

Berrios' season stats include 186 yards on 18 receptions (10.3 per catch) and one touchdown, plus one carry for 11 yards. He has been targeted 22 times.

Braxton Berrios Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Personal

The Dolphins have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week: River Cracraft (questionable/shoulder): 6 Rec; 87 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Tyreek Hill (DNP/hip): 53 Rec; 902 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs Jaylen Waddle (LP/back): 30 Rec; 359 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 8 Injury Reports

Dolphins vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Berrios 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 22 18 186 58 1 10.3

Berrios Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 5 3 42 0 Week 2 @Patriots 3 2 28 0 Week 3 Broncos 2 2 33 0 Week 4 @Bills 6 6 43 1 Week 5 Giants 2 2 13 0 Week 6 Panthers 2 2 20 0 Week 7 @Eagles 2 1 7 0

