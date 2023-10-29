Will Braxton Berrios Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Braxton Berrios did not participate in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins have a game against the New England Patriots at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. All of Berrios' stats can be found on this page.
Berrios' season stats include 186 yards on 18 receptions (10.3 per catch) and one touchdown, plus one carry for 11 yards. He has been targeted 22 times.
Braxton Berrios Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Personal
- The Dolphins have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- River Cracraft (questionable/shoulder): 6 Rec; 87 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Tyreek Hill (DNP/hip): 53 Rec; 902 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs
- Jaylen Waddle (LP/back): 30 Rec; 359 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Dolphins vs. Patriots Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Berrios 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|22
|18
|186
|58
|1
|10.3
Berrios Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|5
|3
|42
|0
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|3
|2
|28
|0
|Week 3
|Broncos
|2
|2
|33
|0
|Week 4
|@Bills
|6
|6
|43
|1
|Week 5
|Giants
|2
|2
|13
|0
|Week 6
|Panthers
|2
|2
|20
|0
|Week 7
|@Eagles
|2
|1
|7
|0
