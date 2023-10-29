Braxton Berrios will be running routes against the 12th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Miami Dolphins play the New England Patriots in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Berrios has recorded 186 receiving yards (to average 26.6 per game) and one touchdown, catching 18 throws on 22 targets.

Berrios vs. the Patriots

Berrios vs the Patriots (since 2021): 5 GP / 20.2 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 20.2 REC YPG / REC TD No player has racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New England in the 2023 season.

The Patriots have conceded a TD pass to eight opposing players this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against New England on the season.

Berrios will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this week. The Patriots allow 210.6 passing yards per contest.

The Patriots have the No. 10 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up eight this season (1.1 per game).

Dolphins Player Previews

Braxton Berrios Receiving Props vs. the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 17.5 (-118)

Berrios Receiving Insights

In four of seven games this season, Berrios has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Berrios has 9.5% of his team's target share (22 targets on 232 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 22 times, averaging 8.5 yards per target (38th in NFL).

Berrios, in seven games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has one touchdown this season (3.2% of his team's 31 offensive TDs).

Berrios' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Eagles 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 10/15/2023 Week 6 2 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/8/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 6 REC / 43 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 9/24/2023 Week 3 2 TAR / 2 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

