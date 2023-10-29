In the Week 8 game between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Braxton Berrios get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Braxton Berrios score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a TD)

This year Berrios has reeled in 18 passes on 22 targets for 186 yards and one TD, averaging 26.6 yards per game.

Berrios has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Braxton Berrios Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 5 3 42 0 Week 2 @Patriots 3 2 28 0 Week 3 Broncos 2 2 33 0 Week 4 @Bills 6 6 43 1 Week 5 Giants 2 2 13 0 Week 6 Panthers 2 2 20 0 Week 7 @Eagles 2 1 7 0

