Cedrick Wilson has a decent matchup when his Miami Dolphins play the New England Patriots in Week 8 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Patriots have conceded 210.6 passing yards per game, 12th in the league.

Wilson has accumulated seven catches for 116 yards this season so far this year. He has been targeted on nine occasions, and averages 38.7 yards receiving.

Wilson vs. the Patriots

Wilson vs the Patriots (since 2021): 3 GP / 20.7 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 20.7 REC YPG / REC TD No player has put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New England in the 2023 season.

Eight players have caught a TD pass against the Patriots this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against New England on the season.

The 210.6 passing yards per game conceded by the Patriots defense makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Patriots have totaled eight touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). The Patriots' defense is 10th in the NFL in that category.

Dolphins Player Previews

Cedrick Wilson Receiving Props vs. the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 13.5 (-118)

Wilson Receiving Insights

Wilson has been targeted on nine of his team's 232 passing attempts this season (3.9% target share).

He has picked up 12.9 yards per target (116 yards on nine targets).

Having played three games this season, Wilson has not tallied a TD reception.

Wilson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Eagles 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 2 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 4 REC / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

