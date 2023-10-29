Will Cedrick Wilson find his way into the end zone when the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots play in Week 8 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Cedrick Wilson score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a TD)

This year Wilson has seven catches (on nine targets) for 116 yards, averaging 38.7 yards per game.

Having played three games this year, Wilson has not had a TD reception.

Cedrick Wilson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 @Bills 2 1 16 0 Week 5 Giants 4 4 52 0 Week 7 @Eagles 3 2 48 0

