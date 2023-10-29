The Miami Dolphins (5-2) will face off against AFC East rivals, the New England Patriots (2-5), on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 8.5 points. The over/under is set at 47 in the contest.

There will be plenty of live betting opportunities this week when the Dolphins face off with the Patriots. Before placing any in-game bets, you'll want to review the stats and trends that we list below.

Dolphins vs. Patriots Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Dolphins have been winning after the first quarter in three games, have been losing after the first quarter in two games, and have been tied after the first quarter in two games in 2023.

Miami's offense is averaging 5.9 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 6.4 points on average in the first quarter.

The Patriots have played seven games this year, and they have led after the first quarter three times and have been behind four times.

2nd Quarter

In seven games this year, the Dolphins have been outscored in the second quarter two times and won five times.

Miami's offense is averaging 14.3 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 7.6 points on average in the second quarter.

The Patriots have outscored their opponent in the second quarter three times, lost three times, and tied one time in seven games this season.

3rd Quarter

In seven games this year, the Dolphins have won the third quarter three times, lost two times, and been knotted up two times.

On offense, Miami is averaging 6.9 points in the third quarter (third-ranked) this year. It is giving up 4.9 points on average in the third quarter (22nd-ranked) on defense.

Out of seven games this year, the Patriots have outscored their opponent in the third quarter two times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up one time.

4th Quarter

In seven games this year, the Dolphins have been outscored in the fourth quarter five times and won two times.

Miami's offense is averaging 9.3 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 5.9 points on average in that quarter.

In the Patriots' seven games this season, they have won the fourth quarter two times, lost four times, and tied one time.

Dolphins vs. Patriots Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Dolphins have had the lead five times and have trailed two times.

The Patriots have had the lead after the first half four times (2-2 in those games) and have trailed after the first half three times (0-3) in seven games this season.

2nd Half

In seven games this season, the Dolphins have been outscored in the second half four times (2-2 in those games) and have won the second half three times (3-0).

Miami's offense is averaging 16.1 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is giving up 10.7 points on average in the second half.

This year, the Patriots have outscored their opponent in the second half in two games, and they've been outscored in the second half in five games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.