Dolphins vs. Patriots Promo Codes, Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Week 8
Our computer model predicts a victory for the Miami Dolphins when they play the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 29 at 1:00 PM ET -- for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.
The Dolphins own the 27th-ranked defense this season (26.7 points allowed per game), and they've been better on offense, ranking best with 34.3 points per game. The Patriots have been sputtering offensively, ranking second-worst in the NFL with 14.4 points per game. They have been more effective on the other side of the ball, giving up 25.3 points per contest (24th-ranked).
Dolphins vs. Patriots Predictions and Picks
|ATS
|Over/Under
|Score Prediction
|Dolphins (-9.5)
|Over (47)
|Dolphins 32, Patriots 18
Dolphins Betting Info
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Dolphins' implied win probability is 81.8%.
- Miami has covered five times in seven chances against the spread this season.
- The Dolphins have covered the spread when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites in two of two opportunities this season.
- In Miami's seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
- Dolphins games average 49.1 total points per game this season, 2.1 more than the over/under for this matchup.
Patriots Betting Info
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 22.2% chance of a victory for the Patriots.
- New England has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this season.
- This year, games featuring New England have hit the over twice.
- Games involving the Patriots this year have averaged 41.5 points per game, a 5.5-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.
Dolphins vs. Patriots 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Miami
|34.3
|26.7
|47.7
|19
|24.3
|32.5
|New England
|14.4
|25.3
|16.5
|27
|11.7
|23
