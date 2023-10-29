Our computer model predicts a victory for the Miami Dolphins when they play the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 29 at 1:00 PM ET -- for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

The Dolphins own the 27th-ranked defense this season (26.7 points allowed per game), and they've been better on offense, ranking best with 34.3 points per game. The Patriots have been sputtering offensively, ranking second-worst in the NFL with 14.4 points per game. They have been more effective on the other side of the ball, giving up 25.3 points per contest (24th-ranked).

Dolphins vs. Patriots Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Dolphins (-9.5) Over (47) Dolphins 32, Patriots 18

Dolphins Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Dolphins' implied win probability is 81.8%.

Miami has covered five times in seven chances against the spread this season.

The Dolphins have covered the spread when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites in two of two opportunities this season.

In Miami's seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Dolphins games average 49.1 total points per game this season, 2.1 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Patriots Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 22.2% chance of a victory for the Patriots.

New England has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

This year, games featuring New England have hit the over twice.

Games involving the Patriots this year have averaged 41.5 points per game, a 5.5-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Dolphins vs. Patriots 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Miami 34.3 26.7 47.7 19 24.3 32.5 New England 14.4 25.3 16.5 27 11.7 23

